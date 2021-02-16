SFD battles blaze in single-digit temps; resident found safe after hours-long search

Shreveport firefighters battled the blaze for more than an hour overnight and spent two more digging through the rubble looking for the resident, who turned up safe later in the morning. (NBC6/FOX33 photo by Jason Stephens)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A home in north Shreveport was destroyed by fire late Monday, but fortunately the home’s resident was not inside at the time of the fire, according to the Shreveport Fire Department.

At 10:42 p.m. Monday, SFD firefighters were dispatched to reports of a residential fire in the 2100 block of Hawkins in the Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood.

Even with treacherous road conditions, it took firefighters only nine minutes to arrive at the scene. When they did, they were met with were met with a home fully involved in a fire with flames licking up from a window.

Firefighters battled the fire for more than an hour in single-digit temperatures before placing it under control.

The house was destroyed, with a total collapse of the roof and one wall.

Because it was unknown whether anyone was inside the house, SFD fire rescue was called, and they dug through the charred home to make sure there were no victims. The process was lengthy – it took them around two hours – because there was so much rubble inside the home.

This morning, they followed up with friends, family and neighbors, but the resident finally turned up safe and sound.

He had left his home due to power outages in the MLK area.