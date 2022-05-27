SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Fire Department is on the scene of a fire at a west Shreveport auto repair shop.





SPD Training Officer Brian Watson said that the call came in at about 7:46 p.m. The fire started inside the commercial building which was not occupied when the fire started. Fire crews had to cut a door to enter the building and extinguish the fire.

Preliminary reports suggested that a vehicle inside the garage was the start of ignition. Watson says that the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation. 15 SFD units were on the scene to extinguish the blaze which took 20 minutes.

No one was injured during the fire.