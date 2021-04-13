SFD firefighter injured when fighting early morning west Shreveport fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One Shreveport firefighter suffered minor injuries when Tuesday morning when he fell through the floor of a mobile home while fighting a fire.
At 6:15 a.m. Tuesday, Shreveport firefighters responded to reports of a mobile home fire at Forest Mobile Home Estates in the 6200 block of Bert Kouns.
Engine 12, which arrived at the scene only five minutes later, found the home 90% involved in fire.
The two occupants inside the residence were able to escape the fire unharmed – one escaped through a window, while the other was able to get out through the front door.
Seven fire units and 18 firefighters brought the fire under control at 6:37 a.m.
The home sustained heavy fire damage and cannot be lived in.
The cause of the fire is under investigations at this time by Shreveport Fire Investigators.
