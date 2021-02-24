Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Shreveport: Car washes use little water, so some opened during outages

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The director of Water and Sewerage for the City of Shreveport said several car wash businesses opened in Shreveport before water was fully restored because they use very little water compared to most businesses.

William Daniel, director of Shreveport’s Water and Sewerage Department said although he knew there had been some complaints about car washes being open, they actually didn’t use a lot of water and many of them recycle water.

Because the car washes use relatively little water, which didn’t significantly affect the restoration process, Daniel said the city felt it would be an undue burden on the car washes to shut them down.

The car washes, he said, have employees who come to work every and need their jobs, and so they were allowed to open.

