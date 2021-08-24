Shreveport city council address concerns over “Real Time Crime Center”

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been over 24 hours since the unveiling of the new Shreveport “Real Time Crime Center” and city council members shared some of their concerns during Tuesday’s council meeting.

While they’re appreciative of the city’s need for the crime center, they said the lack of communication with organizers is what surprised them the most. Councilman Grayson Boucher said it was an unexpected surprise to learn about the center via. online and news outlets versus in person.

“Well, I would have preferred it not to be in government plaza. I think it needs to be in an independent building, police station, 911- center. I think the level of training needs to be superior for the people who are going to be manning this.”

Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor having the center here is necessary and it serves as an aid to combat crime.

“There was a breakdown in communication on our part and so we were caught by surprise when it was up and running. there is some additional feedback we would like to give and I think it is warranted that we have an additional meeting with administration.”

Both councilmen said they would want retired police and fire officials to handle the calls of the center. They will meet with the crime center’s administration to these concerns within the next 10 days.