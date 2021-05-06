Shreveport fire crews battle late-night apartment fire

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters were on the scene of a multiple apartment fire late Wednesday night.

The Shreveport Fire Department received calls of a fire at the Lakeville Townhomes around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday. When crews arrived on the scene, officials say heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the first and second floors of one of the buildings.

It reportedly took 36 firefighters about 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

There are currently no reported injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

SFD reports those displaced from the two apartments affected are receiving help from Lakeville Townhomes management and the Red Cross.