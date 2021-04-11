Shreveport firefighters battle Saturday night fire in west Shreveport home

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It took Shreveport firefighters less than 15 minutes to bring a residential fire in the Cedar Grove neighborhood under control Saturday night.

At 8:55 p.m. Saturday, firefighters from the Shreveport Fire Department responded to reports of a house fire at 235 W. 86th St.

Just four minutes later, fire crews from Fire Station # 9 arrived at the scene and found the one-story wood frame home with heavy smoke and flames coming from the front and side of the residence.

The home was unoccupied when firefighters arrived, but they were able to gain entry through the front door of the house.

The home, in which all utilities were in service, sustained moderate damage.

Eight SFD units with at least 19 firefighters battled the blaze, which was placed under control 9:12 p.m.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by SFD fire investigators. No injuries were reported.