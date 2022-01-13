Shreveport man awaiting trial for second-degree murder gets 2 years on federal gun charge

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport man on bond for a fatal shooting at Woodlawn Terrace in August 2020 was sentenced to two years for a federal gun charge Thursday.

Quinterrius D’Lon Brown, 20, was indicted in Caddo Parish District Court on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting death of Michael Coleman on August 26, 2020. He was arraigned on January 20, 2021, on those charges and later released on bond.

Law enforcement agents learned that Brown illegally owned a gun and arrested him at his girlfriend’s house on Fairway Drive in Shreveport. Brown admitted to law enforcement that he bought the gun “off the street” a month earlier and told them the gun was located in the master bedroom.

Brown was charged in a federal indictment with illegal receipt of a firearm by a person under indictment and pleaded guilty to the charge on September 7, 2021. He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and 2 years of supervised release.