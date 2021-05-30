Shreveport police seek help finding missing Anderson Island man

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are searching for a senior citizen who went missing from his Anderson Island home early Saturday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Ralph Schultz walked away from his residence. Family members later reported him missing.

Schultz is a 71-year-old white male who suffers from dementia. He was last seen in the 700 block of Kimbrough Street and his last clothing description is unknown.

Police are asking anyone who has seen Schultz or has information on his whereabouts to call Shreveport Police at 318-673-7300 or call Detective Holmes directly at (318) 510-3162 or (318) 673-7020.