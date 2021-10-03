“Shreveport Son” wins top honors in 2021 Louisiana Film Prize competition

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport native took home the $25,000 grand prize in the 2021 Louisiana Film Prize.

Mark Bonner, who produced and directed the movie, also took directed he movie “Shreveport Son.”

Bonner’s film was among the following finalists: “Bamboo,” directed by Jency Hogan; “MOMento,” directed by Melissa Moore; “Nana Ki Dum,” directed by Jaya and Jacob McSharma; and “Pictures of the Sky,”

directed by Reece Roark.

Aname’ Rose Walt Best Actress 2021 Louisiana Film Prize

The Best Actor Award also went to Bonner for his performance in “Shreveport Son,” and Aname’ Rose Walt was selected Best Actress for her role in “Moonlight Dancer.”

“Shreveport Son,” is a story about two men who were friends formed a bond beginning when they were children to their high school to everything that’s unfolding in their adult lives.

The movie is inspirational, and Bonner it is his hope its message with touch people, change lives for the better.

Bonner, said he plans to continue with film making, but declined to answer questions about what his plans are. “I can’t really tell the details of the next project,” he said. But he added he plans to continue to speak for those who don’t have a voice. “That’s the main mission,” he said.

In addition to winning the grand prize, “Shreveport Son,” was one of the five selected for the 2021 Founders Circle Grant winners. The other films selected were: “Bamboo House”; “Nana Ki Dum”; “Stakeout”; and “We got your six.”

Bonner also won the Best Actor Award for his performance in “Shreveport Son” and Aname’ Rose Walt was selected Best Actress for her role in “Moonlight Dancer.”