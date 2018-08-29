Top Stories

Shreveport student dies while attending AR college

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:29 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 12:08 PM CDT

CONWAY, Ark. - A Shreveport senior who was attending college in Arkansas has passed away.

Wednesday morning the Central Baptist College family learned of the death of JoeQuan Richardson. 

JoeQuan was a student assistant for the CBC Mustangs Wrestling Team and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Exercise Science. 

The College will hold a time of prayer today during regular chapel services. 

CBC is also working with the campus Counseling Center to make students aware of available counseling services. 

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected