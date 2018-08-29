Shreveport student dies while attending AR college
CONWAY, Ark. - A Shreveport senior who was attending college in Arkansas has passed away.
Wednesday morning the Central Baptist College family learned of the death of JoeQuan Richardson.
JoeQuan was a student assistant for the CBC Mustangs Wrestling Team and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Exercise Science.
The College will hold a time of prayer today during regular chapel services.
CBC is also working with the campus Counseling Center to make students aware of available counseling services.
