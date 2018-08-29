Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Shreveport student dies while attending AR college

CONWAY, Ark. - A Shreveport senior who was attending college in Arkansas has passed away.

Wednesday morning the Central Baptist College family learned of the death of JoeQuan Richardson.

JoeQuan was a student assistant for the CBC Mustangs Wrestling Team and was pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Kinesiology with an emphasis in Exercise Science.

The College will hold a time of prayer today during regular chapel services.

CBC is also working with the campus Counseling Center to make students aware of available counseling services.