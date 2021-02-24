Shreveport: Water should be restored area-wide by Wednesday afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The director of Water and Sewerage for the City of Shreveport said by the end of the day on Wednesday, everyone in Shreveport should have water.

Although William Daniel emphasized the Boil Alert will remain in place for consumption and cooking, he said many people in Shreveport have been able to resume laundry, running dishwashers and showering by the end of the day Wednesday.

Daniel expressed regret that water was not up and running sooner in west Shreveport, particularly in the areas of west 70th around Pines and Buncombe Road, but expected those areas restored by Wednesday afternoon.

“My sincerest apologies to the people in West Shreveport, because they were last and we are so sorry that they were. But like I said, we worked literally around the clock to bring them water, and they will have it today.”

He explained those areas were the last to be filled because the water flows west through the pipes.

“We have agonized over the fact that people didn’t have water, and we know that it’s more than an inconvenience, in some cases it’s a matter of life and death to have water.”

The system consists of 1,100 miles of pipe, Daniel explained, saying almost all those 1,100 miles of pipes were either empty, “or, almost worse,” had air in them. That’s because air prevents the water from moving forward and causes pipe breaks, he said.

He said 20 crews worked 24 hours a day, adverse weather, freezing temperatures, trekking through woods, looking for leaks. But when the temperature began to rise, things became even more dicey, as it was difficult for workers to determine whether the water the saw was from a broken pipe or melting snow and ice.

But they persevered, and Wednesday, Daniel predicted water pressure in the entire area will be up to speed by Thursday afternoon. At that point, he said the city is going to try to “get out from the Boil Alert” by Friday afternoon, but at the latest on Saturday.

In order for that to happen, however, the entire system needs to be up and running. As soon as it is, samples will be taken and tested at the Louisiana Department of Health Laboratory in Shreveport.

Once the LDH Lab approves the samples for human consumption, the City will rescind the Boil Advisory.