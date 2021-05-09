Smiling rescue dog piling up millions of views online, TicTok & Instagram

+

(WTVO) — A rescue dog from California is stealing the hearts of thousands of online followers, with some calling her the ‘World’s Happiest Dog.’

Meet Shortcake. She’s a pitbull that was rescued from the Fresno Bully Rescue five years ago and hasn’t stopped smiling since!

Her Facebook page set up by her rescue family describes her as “Queen of Belly Rubs, Breaker of Gas, Mother of Naps, Eater of Poo.”

She’s also dog-piling up millions of views on TikTok and Instagram!