SFD fights blaze involving two Wall Street homes; two occupants injured

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport firefighters are at the scene of an active fire involving two homes on Wall Street.

The call came in reporting a fire just before 8 a.m. and at least 18 units have been at the scene since then.

Three people were evacuated from one of the homes, two occupants were taken to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for evaluation, while the third was uninjured.

NBC6/FOX33 anchors Jacque Jovic and Brad Cesak are at the scene and will bring details from this developing story as they become available.