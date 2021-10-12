SPD officers at scene of late-morning shooting in the Cedar Grove area

After about an hour working the crime scene at a residence in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue, Shreveport police officers went to their units, put on their bulletproof vests and ran back to the residence. (KTAL/KMSS photo by Ya’Lishia Gatewood)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Police are at the scene of a shooting in the Cedar Grove area.

At 11:15 a.m. Tuesday Shreveport police responded to reports of a shooting in the 6100 block of Southern Avenue.

About an hour later, officers went to their cars, put on their bullet-proof vests, ran back to the house and began entering through the front door. It is unclear whether they believe someone is inside the house.

At this time, is unknown if there are injuries, but three of the four medical units who were originally at the scene have now left.

NBC6/FOX33 has a crew at the scene and will bring details as they become available.