Standout Student: Luka Mikaberdize

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Luka Mikaberdize is a fifth-grader at South Highlands Elementary and has been named the Elementary Student of the Year across Caddo Schools.

“My definition of leadership is not somebody that either like leads the Army or is the President of the United States or any other country, but it’s somebody that inspires others.”

Mikaberdize has a long list of hobbies that include knitting hats and gloves for the homeless; playing the ukulele, violin, and piano; making competitive, historical board games; and learning anything and everything about space and the solar system.

Mikaberdize is fluent in two languages and is currently learning two more. He aspires to be an astronaut.

“When I’m an astronaut and a scientist, I wish to as a scientist give a cure for a deadly disease such as cancer or tuberculosis or one of those horrible diseases that kill our loved ones. Then as an astronaut I would love to become the first person on Mars.”

He will go on to compete at the regional level against 15 other local school districts. The regional competition is set to take place in February.