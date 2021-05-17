Stop the Violence Forum “action meeting” scheduled for 10 a.m. Tuesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Representatives from Shreveport Police and Fire Departments, as well as city leaders will hold a Stop the Violence Forum from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday in the Independence Stadium Skybox, 33.

This is city leaders’ follow up attempt to address the violence in the city and find solutions.

On May 5th, a news conference called by city leaders to talk about addressing gun violence in the city was meant to be about bringing members of the community together to find a solution, but was met with criticism that it was more talk and not enough action.

At that time, it was announced that an “action meeting” was scheduled for May 18 in the Independence Stadium Skybox, but the announcement was met with skepticism.

Tuesday’s forum, which will be moderated by the Rev. Roosevelt Seaberry, is designed to hear solutions and create steering committees to decrease gun violence and make Shreveport safer.

Organizers are also asking resident to fill out this form ahead of the meeting.