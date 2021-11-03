Students create a farm stand to bring healthy food to their school district

BROOKLYN, New York (KTAL/KMSS) – Students at a New York school are giving their community better access to healthy food through their very own farm stand.

Big smiles for these children as they drink up fresh fruit smoothies. Students at P.S. 178 in Brownsville are running their own farm stand open to the public.

“There’s not a lot of fruits and vegetables in our community and even if there are, it costs a lot of money and the junk food is less, so we’re help to the community,” Carla Etienne said.

“It’s important because a lot of different stores and markets do not have fresh food. If you see, some of the fruits are rotten or some of them got chemicals,” Saliemata Bayo said.

The school’s partnership with organization ‘Seeds in the Middle’ takes it a step further by helping them make nourishing meals from the farm produce like soups and salads.

“In neighborhoods that are more low-income, they’re inundated with more fast food and processed food and they don’t grow up knowing about nutrition and health the same way that neighborhoods that are more affluent do,” Nancie Katz said.

Even though there’s no lead chef, there is a volunteer group helping the students bring the recipes to life in this community effort.

“Housing and food are such critical foundations of having a good lifestyle and so we’re very happy to be a part of providing fresh food volunteering today,”

James Parchett said.

By having the students involved in running the stand, the idea is if they love it, then they’ll bring it home empowering everyone to be healthier.