Teen who died in 3-vehicle crash identified

TEXARKANA, Texas - The teenager who was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Wednesday has been identified.

The Texarkana, Texas Police Department said 17-year-old Virginia Comer, of Nash Texas, died in the crash.

The accident happened shortly after 5 p.m. on Interstate 369/Jarvis Parkway, just north of Westlawn Dr.

Investigators said Jacob Baker, 30, of Ashdown Arkansas, was traveling southbound on Interstate 369 when his 2016 Dodge Ram pickup truck hydroplaned, crossed the median and struck head on with a northbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Russell Comer, 47, of Nash.

The force of the collision caused the Hyundai to spin around and hit another northbound vehicle, a 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe, driven by Symone Tucker, 29, of Texarkana Texas.

Virginia was a passenger in the back seat of the Sonata and died at the scene.

Her parents, Russell and his wife, Tonya Comer, 43, were transported to Christus St. Michael with serious injuries.

Both Baker and Tucker were taken to Christus St. Michael with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.

