Tesla CEO Elon Musk reveals he has Asperger’s syndrome on SNL

NEW YORK (NBC) Tesla CEO Elon Musk hosted Saturday Night Live Saturday and revealed he has Asperger’s syndrome.
Asperger’s syndrome is considered a “mild” or “high-functioning” form of autism, according to Healthline.
Musk began his SNL hosting duties with a monologue and addressed his reputation for sarcastic or misleading comments.
“It’s an honor to be hosting ‘Saturday Night Live. I mean that. Sometimes after I say something, I have to say ‘I mean that,’ so people really know that I mean it. That’s because I don’t always have a lot of intonation or variation in how I speak. Which I’m told makes for great comedy.”
He admitted he’s socially awkward and said he was the first person with Asperger syndrome to host the show — “or at least the first to admit it.”
“I know I sometimes say or post strange things but that’s just how my brain works,” Musk, 49, said. “I reinvented electric cars and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?”
His mother, Maye Musk, appeared as part of the show’s pre-celebration of Mother’s Day.
“I’m excited for my Mother’s Day gift,” she said, before mentioning a form of cryptocurrency hyped by her son. “I just hope it’s not Dogecoin.”
“It is,” said Musk, a big investor in the cryptocurrency.
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.