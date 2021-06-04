Texarkana emergency rooms seeing more patients for injuries than COVID-19

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) – Warm weather and summer activities are here. Which means more people participating in outdoor activities. Local health officials are warning people about the dangers of playing outside.

Medical professionals refer to this time of the year as “trauma months.” Health authorities in Texarkana say with warmer weather comes more visits to the emergency room for injuries related to outdoor activities.”

Texarkana’s local health authority, Dr. Matt Young says, “We just got to be sure to be careful because you could fall break an ankle, break a hip, or even hit your head and have a concussion or a serious brain injury.”

Dr. Matt Young with the Texarkana Emergency Center says the hottest part of the day is between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. He says people should avoid strenuous outdoor activities during this time.

“If we ever start feeling light-headed or dizzy to take a break. Get to a shady area. Cooldown – drink plenty of water. And then also, make sure you’re well enough before you resume your activity,” said Young.

Dr. Young says water-related injuries are the most common. Especially, for kids ages one to four.

“We have to remember that drowning is usually silent. Most of the time, people don’t have time to yell out and scream or ask for help,” said Young.

Officials say more families take road trips in the summer. In fact, Dr. Young says the month of August has the highest rate of car accidents.

“Wear your seatbelt. Know your destination and also be a defensive driver. Look at other things around you and make sure you’re paying attention,” Dr. Young.

According to Dr. Young, the Emergency Center has more people coming in for injuries than COVID-19 patients. The bottom line is to be safe while having fun.

“We want people to get out to a new normal, but we also want them to able to enjoy it. And not have an injury that’s devastating to them or their family. Or for sure not have death from an accident that sometimes can be prevented,” said Dr. Young.