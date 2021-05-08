The Ark-La-Tex’s favorite brunch foods … A Mother’s Day idea

HOUSTON (CW39) Just in time for Mother’s Day a new survey reveals each state’s favorite brunch food.

In the Ark-La-Tex, Texans go all in for Chicken and waffles, while the Omlette wins top honors in Louisiana, Arkansans favor Cinnamon rolls and Oklahoma residents are the only group in the entire county to favor Breakfast tacos over all other brunch opportunities.

Overall, however, the big winner is sausage, which came in first place in 13 states that include the southern states of Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and the southwestern states of Arizona and New Mexico.

Bloody Mary

(Another Broken Egg)

Only five states – Idaho, Vermont, Maine, Wisconsin and Montana – gave the No. 1 spot to libations, four of which preferred a Bloody Mary at Mother’s Day Brunch, and only one state, Montana, give the award to the always-classy Mimosa.

The survey looked at Google searches to figure out what Mother’s Day brunch food is the most popular in every state.

