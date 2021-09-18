That’s more like it: Tigers race to 42-7 lead, finish off Central Michigan

BATON ROUGE, La. (WGNO) — LSU quarterback Max Johnson threw for a career high five touchdowns, and 372 yards, as the Tigers moved to 2-1 on the season with a 49-21 win over Central Michigan Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.

Johnson threw TD passes of 28 and 40 yards to Deoin Smith, two yards to Kayshon Boutte, 20 yards to Jack Bech, and 21 yards to Devonta Lee.

Johnson completed 26 of 35 passes. His final throw of the night was a third quarter interception that resulted in a 20 yard return for a touchdown by CMU’s Devonni Reed.

Smith had 5 catches for 135 yards. Bech had 5 catches for 81 yards. Both are true freshman.

In the first quarter, Andre Anthony returned a CMU fumble 33 yards for a touchdown. The fumble was forced by cornerback Derek Stingley. However, with 2:09 to play in the second quarter, Anthony limped to the dressing room after suffering an apparent left leg injury.

.. Ed Orgeron on Andre Anthony injury – “ I don’t know if it is going to turn out very good. We will see tomorrow.” #WGNOtv — Ed Daniels (@WGNOsports) September 19, 2021

LSU had five quarterback sacks, including 2.5 from defensive end BJ Ojulari.

LSU running back Corey Kiner ran five yards for a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Kiner made a 360 spin move on the play, faking out a Central Michigan defender.

LSU will need more of those plays when the Tigers open SEC play next Saturday at 11 a.m. against Mississippi State in Starkville, Miss.