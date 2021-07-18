The Jimmie Davis Bridge reopens late Sunday afternoon, more than 13 hours ahead of projections

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Jimmie Davis Bridge that connects Shreveport to Bossier City reopened around 4:30 Sunday afternoon, more than 13 hours ahead of the 6 a.m. Monday projected time to reopen, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and development.

The bridge, which closed around 8 p.m. Friday for maintenance and a routine inspection. Multiple crews were involved in patching sections of the bridge deck – the surface of the road – which should provide a smoother ride.

Other crews will did the routine bridge inspection, a process that involves examining all aspects of the bridge. For the Jimmie Davis Bridge, routine inspection is conducted every 12 months.

DOTD crews from the traffic section restriped the bridge and repaced striping on some of the approaches on both sides of the river.

Other crews cleaned the bridge deck, which should ensure the bridge is able to drain during heavy rain.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!



