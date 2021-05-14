The mother of a Vivian teen continues to seek justice after her sons’ death

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The mother of 19-year old Emanual King wants his killer to come forward.

King was found shot to death inside a Shreveport townhome early this month on May 3rd.

His mother, Ladoria Young, said life just hasn’t been the same since losing her son but she has to stay strong for her family.

“I do want justice, yes indeed, as any mother does but I want the right justice. I don’t think they should be allowed to be on the streets. I do believe one of the suspects has not been picked up yet. I do want to speak out to everyone that if you know them or if you’ve seen them please do reach out to the police. I don’t think they should be able to run free,” Young told KTAL/KMSS.

A warrant has been issued for 20-year old Anderito Smith Jr.

crime stoppers are offering a $2,000 dollar reward for information leading to his arrest.

Mrs. Young said she and her family have no knowledge of the alleged shooters.

Funeral services for King will be held Saturday at New Baptist Church in Vivian at 11 A-M.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.