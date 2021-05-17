Pink Ladies return to Christus Highland Hospital

SHREVEPORT, LA. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s been more than a year since the Christus Highland Healthy Living Market Place inside the hospital has been open due COVID-19 restrictions, but the women who volunteered there had faith they would return one day.

The women who volunteer in the gift shop are called Pink Ladies, and the money raised by the shop helps purchase hospital equipment that may not be covered by the hospital’s general budget.

The gift shop is filled with gifts that are perfect for patients and new babies or a quick snack.

Over the years the Christus Guild – also known as the Pink Ladies – has raised more than $1 million. .