ARABI, La. (WGNO) — Following Tuesday night’s tornadoes that ripped through the New Orleans area, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards will visit St. Bernard Parish — perhaps one of the hardest-hit areas in the region.

On Wednesday morning, the governor declared a State of Emergency following the storms, saying:

“Unfortunately this morning, many of our people are waking up with their lives upside down because of the tragic tornadoes last night in St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson, and St. Tammany parishes. Sadly, one person has died in the storm, and we are praying that there are no more fatalities. Thankfully, local and state responders worked through the night to help as many families as they could overnight, and the work will continue into today and the coming weeks. Unfortunately, our people have become all too familiar with rebuilding after tragedy and loss, but it is never easy. My prayers are with everyone who is hurting because of these tornadoes today and I have pledged to local leaders that we will be here to support their long-term recovery efforts.”

Read the full State of Emergency in the PDF viewer below.

The governor is reminding impacted residents to document their sustained damage of the storm by taking pictures and making a list of lost or damaged items. Homeowners can begin reporting damage to their homes to help emergency officials determine the storm’s full impact by clicking here.

Watch the Governor’s press briefing LIVE right here at 2:00 p.m.