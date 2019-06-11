Toddler boots recalled due to choking hazard

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BETHESDA, MD. (KTAL/KMSS) -- Target is recalling thousands of pairs of toddler rain boots that can pose a choking hazard to young children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission website the unicorn horn on the Cat & Jack “Lilia” Rain Boots can detach and potentially cause a child to choke.

At least 29,000 pairs of boots are being recalled. They were sold at Target stores nationwide, online at Target.com, and on Google Express from Jan. 2019 through April 2019 for about $20.

Eleven consumers have reported that the unicorn’s horn detached but so far there have been no injuries.

The boots, which are fuchsia with a white unicorn, come in in sizes 5-12.

The horn on the unicorn’s head and mane on the back of the boot are fuchsia, orange, yellow, green, and blue.

The model numbers are located on the inside tag of the boot:

Model Number Product Name

093-10-4311 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 5

093-10-4312 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 6

093-10-4313 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 7

093-10-4314 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 8

093-10-4315 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 9

093-10-4316 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 10

093-10-4317 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 11

093-10-4318 Cat & Jack "Lilia" Rain Boots Size 12

Consumers should immediately take the recalled rain boots away from children and return them to any Target store for a full refund.

For more information call Target at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT, daily or visit online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then on “Shoes.” You can also click the “Product Recalls” tab on Target’s Facebook page for more information.

---

