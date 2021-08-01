Toledo Bend: Three bodies recovered after tragic Friday night boating accident

Multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders worked with the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s office to recover the bodies of three fishermen who went missing Friday night. (Photo courtesy Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) -The body of one of three fishermen missing from Toledo Bend Lake since Friday was recovered from the lake Saturday, and the bodies of the other two missing men also have now been recovered.

The Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Dive Team aided in the search for the missing men (Photo courtesy Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Three South Louisiana men went out in a small aluminum boat late Friday night and were not heard from again, according to the Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office. But, the sheriff’s office reported, the men’s truck and trailer was found parked at the boat launch at the end of LA Hwy 1215.

On Saturday, multiple law enforcement agencies and first responders aided Sabine Parish deputies in the search, and the first body was recovered shortly after noon Saturday in the San Miguel Bayou area of Toledo Bend Lake.

Divers continue to search for missing boat

(Photo courtesy Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office)

The other two bodies were recovered Sunday morning, officials say.

Law enforcement officers and rescue teams remain at the lake as they continue the search for the boat the men were in.

The victims have not been identified, pending notification of next of kin.

In addition to Sabine Parish Sheriff deputies and detectives, the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office, North Sabine First Responders, the Central Sabine Search and Rescue Dive Team, agents from the Louisiana Department of Wildlife & Fisheries, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies, De Soto Parish Sheriff’s deputies and the De Soto Parish SO, Desoto Parish Fire & Rescue remained on the scene Sunday.

The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office will provide updates as they become available.

Download the ArkLaTexHomepage app to keep up with the latest top stories, breaking news, weather, sports, and more!