Tourism in Louisiana, Texas and Arkansas gets boost after receiving millions in grants

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KTAL/KMSS) – Tourism in The Ark-La-Tex got a boost Monday when it was announced that 34 states, including Arkansas, Louisiana and Texas, and the District of Columbia have been awarded $314 million in grants as part of the American Rescue Plan.

Grants awarded in the Ark-La-Tex include $8.9 million to Louisiana, $12.2 million to Texas and $3 million to Arkansas. In addition, neighboring Oklahoma was awarded $3.3 million in the first go-’round.

The funds are part of the $750 million the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) set aside asked for the American Rescue Plan’s State Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation grants, according to Gina M. Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, who announced the release of the grants.

The program provides $510 million in State Tourism grants and $240 million in Competitive Tourism grants that will be awarded to advance the economic recovery and resiliency of communities where the travel, tourism, and outdoor recreation industries were hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic.

Projects vary in scope based on locally driven needs. For example, Louisiana plans to add educational curricula to highlight and preserve two historical state parks, while Oklahoma will use its grant to make improvements to one of its most visited parks, Robbers Cave State Park. Minnesota will utilize some of its funds for infrastructure improvements at public water access, and several states – from Alaska to Vermont – will establish marketing campaigns to draw tourists back.

In addition to Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas and Oklahoma, the following states were awarded grants Monday:

Alaska

Arizona

Colorado

Connecticut

District of Columbia

Delaware

Illinois

Indiana

Iowa

Kansas

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

Nebraska

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Mexico

New York

North Dakota

Ohio

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Utah

Vermont

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

Additional state grants are expected to be awarded in the coming weeks and months.