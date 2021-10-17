U-Haul worker suffers severe burns after Lake Street facility catches fire

One worker sufferred severe burns Sunday morning in a fire at the U-Haul facility at 222 Lake Street (former home of the Shreveport Times and the Late Shreveport Journal)

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A worker suffered severe burns in a Sunday morning fire at the U-Haul facility in the 200 block of Lake Street (formerly the home of the Shreveport Times and the late Shreveport Journal).

At 9:37 a.m. Sunday, firefighters with the Shreveport Fire Department were dispatched after reports of a fire within the U-Haul facility.

They arrived four minutes later and reported black smoke coming from the roof of the building and located the victim outside the building. The victim was rushed to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital for treatment.

SFD firefighters located the fire on the third floor of the building and quickly extinguished the remaining fire.

From the time the initial call came in, it took 28 firefighters and 12 units 20 minutes to bring the situation under control.

The fire was contained to a room on the third floor of the building, which received some water damage from the sprinkler system.

No firefighters were injured and fire investigators have been on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.