UDC receives approval to keep Civil War monument on national register during move

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The National Park Service on April 8 approved the Shreveport Chapter United Daughters of the Confederacy’s request to maintain the Confederate Monument listing on the National Register of Historic Places throughout the entire relocation project.

On Oct. 19, 2017, the Caddo Parish Commission voted to remove the statue from its Texas Street location in front of the Caddo Parish Courthouse.

+The marble and granite monument was erected between 1902 and 1906 on the grounds of the Caddo Parish Courthouse, which was built in 1926 on the grounds where two previous courthouses stood, one of which was used as the state capital of Louisiana during the Civil War.

In addition to the approval to keep the monument’s listing on the Nation Register, the UDC received preliminary authorization to keep the monument’s status at its new home on private property at the Pleasant Hill battlefield site.

The UDC says when the location of the monument is complete, it will submit documentation to the National Park Service for final approval.

The continuation of the National Register status comes after the Caddo Parish Commission received a proposal on April 1st for moving the monument.

Information on the contractor, their qualifications, and specifics of the submitted proposal have not yet been disclosed as details are still under review by the project consultant hired by the parish.

According to the parish’s project timeline, complete details regarding the contractor’s proposal are expected in a few weeks.