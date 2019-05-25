Unrestrained 4-year-old dies in crash

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) An unrestrained child has died and a 21-year-old man was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson, Miss., early this morning following a crash in Holly Ridge, La., town located about seven-and-a-half miles west of Rayville in Richland Parish.

Tekrekka Moore, 4, died when the 2007 Chevrolet Impala driven by 21-year-old Darren Moore of Horn Lake, Miss. Crashed into a culvert on Louisiana Highway 183, just north of Louisiana Highway 854.

The initial investigation by Louisiana State Police Troop F revealed the crash occurred when the Impala Moore was driving south on 183 veered off the road into a ditch and collided with a culvert.

Little Tekerra was pronounced dead at the scene by the Richland Parish Coroner's Office, while Moore, who was wearing a seatbelt, was airlifted to a Jackson, Miss. for injuries he sustained in the crash.

A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers wish to remind everyone that children depend on adults to insure they are properly restrained in an age and weight appropriate seat.

