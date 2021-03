TEXARKANA, Texas (KTAL/KMSS) - More people in the Texarkana, Texas area need to apply for federal disaster assistance for damage caused by February's winter storms, according to local officials.

More than a month after the storms hit the region hard with snow, ice, and frigid temperatures in February, Texarkana, Texas Fire Chief Eric Schlotter says only about 100 applications for individual federal assistance have been submitted to FEMA.