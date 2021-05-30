Waskom man dies, 3-year-old child survives north Caddo Parish crash

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Texas man was fatally injured, but a 3-year-old child who was secured in the vehicle was unharmed in a Saturday night crash in a north Caddo Parish, according to Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator.

Jason Grubb, 33, of Waskom, was pronounced dead after being rushed to Oschner LSU Health Hospital, Prator said.

Just after 7:45 p.m. p.m. Saturday, Caddo Parish Deputies responded to reports of a crash on Louisiana Highway 169, just south of Devers Road.

According to CPSO Lt. Ondray Miles, Grubb was driving southbound on 169 South when he veered across the road to the left, hit a tree and landed in a ditch off 169 North.

Miles said Grubb was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

According to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office, Grubb was pronounced dead at 8:36 p.m. at Ochsner’s.