Watch Again: NBC 6 Severe Weather Special ‘Preparing for the Storm’

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL) – The spring severe weather season is upon us and we want to make sure you and your family are prepared.

Our severe weather special, “Preparing for the Storm”, aims to make sure the ArkLaTex is ready for what could be a busy severe weather season.

Chief Meteorologist Todd Warren and Your Weather Authority team will lay out what’s predicted for the spring weather season and what’s needed to make sure your family is weather-ready.

Preparing for the Storm includes:

Spring rain and weather outlook

Differences between watches & warnings

How tornadoes are formed

Spring flooding concerns

How SWEPCO prepares for severe weather

What supplies are needed

Is your severe weather plan up to date?