WATCH: Attorneys speak about lawsuit on behalf of nursing home resident “cruelly deprived of food and water”

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – It was just ten days ago, that more than 800 patients were found inside a warehouse facility in Tangipahoa Parish.

The Louisiana Department almost immediately ordered the closure of seven nursing homes.

Darlene Franklin was one of those 843 nursing home patients who was taken out of the facility after Hurricane Ida.

On Friday night, lawyers representing Darlene Franklin filed a lawsuit in the 19th Judicial District Court on behalf of the hospice patient.

At an 11 a.m. news conference on Monday, a lawyer representing Ms. Franklin said, “It’s a little bit too late for the seven individuals who died.”

The same lawyer made these points at the news conference:

Darlene Franklin is currently at a nursing home in New Roads, Louisiana.

Franklin was once an employee of Baton Rouge businessman, Bob Dean Jr.

Five years after retiring, her representatives claim that Ms. Franklin is a victim of her former boss.

Ms. Franklin was not given her medications and did not eat for two days

The attorney believes the state is responsible in this case because according to him, they approved the plan to move 800 nursing home residents to the warehouse.

According to the attorney, “somehow the State of Louisiana approved a hurricane evacuation plan that said you know what we’re going to roll out 800 some cots, stick them in a hot warehouse, put two or three porta-potties in there and just leave these people sitting until the storm blows over.”

It was stressed by Ms. Franklin’s representatives that proactive measures should have been taken and that this did not have to happen.

Byron Cole then stepped to the microphone and said they are seeking justice for the citizens of New Orleans.

The lawyers released this statement prior to the 11 a.m. news conference: