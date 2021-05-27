WATCH LIVE: Family of Ronald Greene speaks, calling for justice ahead of march

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD)- After the release of evidence and body-cam footage regarding the in-custody death of 44 year-old Ronald Greene, his family is speaking demanding justice.

The NAACP, along with attorneys Lee Merrit and Ron Haley, and the forensic pathologist will also speak today at 12 p.m.

Greene died in 2019 while in the custody of Louisiana State Police.

Investigators initially said Greene died from injuries he sustained in a car crash. Body cam video recently released after a leak from the Associated Press, shows troopers brutal interaction with Greene.

Today, the family, along with local activist groups are demanding the arrest of the police officers involved in this case.

Following the press conference, the family, with the support of local activists and organizations will gather at the steps of the Louisiana State Capitol to continue the push for justice.