"Larry" the alligator is a bit of a local celebrity. He has his own Facebook page and even a placard at one of his favorite ponds.

Despite his fame, residents day encountering Larry in real life is always an experience.

"I was first scared out of my pants because he was so large. And at first I didn't believe what I was seeing," Marc Scher said after Larry crossed his path while he was out for a game of golf. "I mean, it was like looking at a prehistoric monster. I had one foot on my accelerator on my golf cart in case he made a move."

