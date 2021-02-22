Water leak causes brief evacuation at Texas Capitol

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — A water leak prompted evacuations at the Texas Capitol in downtown Austin Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
This caused alarms to go off in the building.
An “all-clear” signal has been given, DPS said, and all personnel are safe to return.
After a fire control technician evaluated the cause of the leak, a spokesperson for the Texas State Preservation Board— which maintains the Capitol and its grounds— said water from a weather-related leak shorted out a smoke detector. The leak has been fixed, according to the SPB spokesperson.