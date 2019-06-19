Why Shreveport’s Mayor will issue an apology at the ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ Festival

The Shreveport Mayor’s Office is playing a special role at this weekend’s ‘Let the Good Times Roll’ festival.

Saturday night, Mayor Adrian Perkins and his administration will issue an official apology to the late Sam Cooke in an address to his youngest daughter for the way her father was treated during his Shreveport visit in the 1950’s and 1960’s.

I’m excited to welcome Carla Cooke, Sam Cooke’s youngest daughter, to Shreveport. She will be performing at the Let the… Posted by Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins on Wednesday, June 12, 2019

The 33rd “Annual Let the Good Times” Roll Festival is Friday, June 21st through Sunday, June 23rd. This year’s lineup includes T.K. Soul and Keke Wyatt. Click here for more information about the Let the Good Times Roll Festival.

