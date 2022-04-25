CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A well-known animal rescue organization in Northwest Louisiana asks for funding from the Caddo Parish Commission but is denied.

WERLA, the Wildlife Education and Rehabilitation of Louisiana, rescues and rehabilitates injured and abandoned wildlife. It’s a non-profit organization that operates solely on donations. Veterinarian Dr. Gia Morgan works with a small group of volunteers to provide medical care for hundreds of animals each year so they can be released back into the wild.

They coordinate with Caddo Parish Animal Services and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. The volunteer group answers calls from the public and pick-up the animals free of charge.

“They are the only rehab like this in Northwest Louisiana and do excellent work that we are unable to do,” said Jeff Johnson, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. Johnson spoke in support of WERLA’s efforts during the Caddo Parish Commission meeting on April 7.

WERLA said it costs them on average $47 per animal to provide care. They applied for a one-time non-governmental organization grant of $6,475 which was factored by the amount of animals they have taken in the past two years that came directly from Caddo Parish Animal Services.

Their NGO grant proposal was approved by the Caddo Animal Services Committee and rounded-up by Commissioner John Atkins to $6,500 for the work they do to help the parish. It was then brought to the full Caddo Parish Commission during Thursday’s meeting by Commissioner John-Paul Young of District 4 to approve the grant allocation from the Riverboat Fund.

“The department of Wildlife and Fisheries says WERLA is a commendable program, very effective, and seems very cost effective. You can vote for it or not as you choose. I’m going to vote for it,” Young said.

Commission Mario Chavez asked to hear from Assistant Director of Caddo Animal Services Kelvin Samuel, who also spoke in support of WERLA.

“Dr. Gia Morgan helps us a lot. I think in 2019, when we had the raccoon distemper outbreak she assisted with euthanasia of the raccoons. She actually volunteered for a rabies clinic on the 9th. She relocates possums, raccoons, skunks. I mean she does a lot. If we get duck calls or things we can’t handle meaning fowl or falcons she assists. So when I say she helps Caddo … she helps Caddo a lot,” Samuel said.

Commissioner Chavez then gave his support.

“I feel as though if she’s willing to help us and this is a small amount, then I’ll be voting in support of this as well,” said Commissioner Mario Chavez, District 10 Caddo Parish.

It went for a vote but failed to pass.

“That motioned failed. It needs seven to be adopted and we only have six in favor and two in opposition, and four absent,” the Commission Clerk said.

Four commissioners were absent from the vote. Commissioners Ed Lazarus of District 11 and Ken Epperson of District 12 voted no.

Lazarus declined to comment. Epperson said he voted no because he believes these type of parish funds need to go to constituents and Caddo Parish faces a population decline so monies should be focused on economic development.

Commissioner John-Paul Young said WERLA can apply again for NGO funds for 2023. He also encourages the public to continue to support WERLA with donations.

You can watch more about WERLA’s efforts where we spent a day with them and how they spend time helping birds fly again.