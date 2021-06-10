Woman killed in north Caddo Parish crash identified

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday has been identified.
The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 84-year-old Rosina Cascio, of Shreveport.
Cascio died shortly after 2 p.m. when the pickup truck she was in collided with another pickup truck at the intersection of LA HWY 2 and Gilliam Scotts Slough Rd.
Cascio was positively identified through photo ID.
An autopsy has been ordered.
