Woman killed in north Caddo Parish crash identified

The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash Wednesday afternoon on Gilliam Scotts Slough Road in northern Caddo Parish.

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A woman who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in north Caddo Parish on Wednesday has been identified.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office identified the woman as 84-year-old Rosina Cascio, of Shreveport.

Cascio died shortly after 2 p.m. when the pickup truck she was in collided with another pickup truck at the intersection of LA HWY 2 and Gilliam Scotts Slough Rd.

Cascio was positively identified through photo ID.

An autopsy has been ordered.