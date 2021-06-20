WPSO: Fatal ATV accident claims life of 12-year-old, 15-year-old sister injured

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An ATV accident has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and seriously injured his 15-year-old sister, according to Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker.

Just before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, the 15-year-old was driving a side-by-side ATVon Bistineau Terrace road, just south of Doyline, Parker said, when the accident happened.

Her brother was ejected from the ATV and died at the scene, while she was rushed to a local hospital where she is expected to recover.

Parker said the accident is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police.