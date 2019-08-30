Touching photo shows police officer helping elderly woman walk home

T. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A St. Pete police officer is getting a lot of attention for his act of kindness on the job.

Officer Johnson was on patrol in St. Petersburg on Thursday when he noticed a woman walking by herself.

At first, he thought the woman might be lost. But when he offered her a ride home, she insisted on finishing her walk.

Instead of leaving her alone, the officer took the woman’s hand and walked her all of the way home.

The agency shared the touching photo on Facebook, telling followers to “lean on us.”

Lean on us.Officer Johnson helped an elderly woman who needed some support walking down the alley to her house.She… Posted by St. Petersburg Police Department on Wednesday, August 28, 2019

“We should all take such time as Officer Johnson did — we can learn so much from these folks,” said one commenter, Jinianne Gorg.

“Officer Johnson is a class act and always has been!!” wrote Jennifer Castleman.