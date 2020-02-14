Tourism on the rise in Louisiana

Tourism to Louisiana is on the rise. 51.3 million people visited the state in 2019, an increase of nine percent from the previous year.

In the Shreveport-Bossier area, the Mardi Gras parades are some of the biggest tourist attractions. Nearly 245,000 people attended the parades in 2019.

Of the 245,000 people that attended parades in 2019, 36% were visitors.

That brought $23 million to the area, and over $1.4 million in media exposure.

Tourism has a major economic impact on Louisiana.

Since 2016, there have been 6,700 new tourism jobs added in the state, and the industry is the fourth largest in Louisiana.

Overall there are over 240,000 people employed in the tourism industry in Louisiana.