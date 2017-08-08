TRAFFIC ALERT: Tractor-trailer accident shuts down part of Swan Lake Rd. near Shed Rd.

An accident involving an 18-wheeler has closed part of Swan Lake Rd. in Bossier City.
The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday when the driver of the rig turned northbound on Swan Lake Rd. from eastbound Shed Rd. causing the load of scrap metal to shift and tip the rig over onto its side.
Bossier City Police have closed Swan Lake Rd. from Shed Rd. to Hazel Jones Rd.
This portion of Swan Lake Rd. is expected to be closed for the next few hours as crews work to clear the scene.
The driver of the tractor trailer, who was not injured, was cited for having an unsecured load.
