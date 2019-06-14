TRAFFIC ALERT: ART lane closures set for Freedom Fest Color Run

BOSSIER CITY La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run will affect traffic in part of Bossier this weekend.

Bossier police want to get the word out that the northbound lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from Reeves Marine Drive near the CenturyLink Center to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. Saturday. Drivers should use Barksdale Boulevard as an alternate route to travel north. The roadways will reopen once all participants have completed the run around 9:30 a.m.

Click here for more information on the 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run.

---

