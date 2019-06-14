TRAFFIC ALERT: ART lane closures set for Freedom Fest Color Run
BOSSIER CITY La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run will affect traffic in part of Bossier this weekend.
Bossier police want to get the word out that the northbound lanes of Arthur Ray Teague Parkway from Reeves Marine Drive near the CenturyLink Center to the Northwest Louisiana Veterans Home will be closed beginning at 7:00 a.m. Saturday. Drivers should use Barksdale Boulevard as an alternate route to travel north. The roadways will reopen once all participants have completed the run around 9:30 a.m.
Click here for more information on the 2019 Freedom Fest Color Run.
---
Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.
More Stories
-
The Bossier Parish Police Jury has announced three road closures that…
-
UPDATE: The northbound lanes on Clyde Fant Parkway between Stoner…
-
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) One lane of I-20 East at Greenwood has…
Trending Stories
Latest News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.