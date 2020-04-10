Travel Restrictions Easter weekend

Breaking News
April 10 LDH update: 19,253 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 755 deaths reported across the state
Louisiana travelers react to Texas Gov. Gregg Abbot’s executive order for crossing state lines

Louisiana Coronavirus News

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Texas Highway Patrol is cracking down on travel this weekend for anyone traveling into the state, especially if you are coming in from Louisiana.

On their website, they have specific instructions for Louisiana drivers.

Troopers have increased their presence along the Texas/Louisiana border, and have set up roadway screening stations to gather required forms from road travelers along the border.

