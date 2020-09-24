Tropical Storm Beta leaves mark in Delcambre

Rain from Tropical Storm Beta is causing some problems in Delcambre. There’s standing water on Main St., President St., Dooley St., and Wilfred Landry St. The water reached approximately two feet at its peak.



“No matter how good the drainage, if the canal is high, there no where for the water to flow back to,” said Homer Stelly, public works director for the City of Delcambre. “So, it will stay at it peak until the water recedes back into the bay.”



Extra water from the storm came up from Vermilion Bay, into the canal, over the shrimp boat docks, and into town.

“We set up road blocks and barricades. If you don’t live there, stay out of the area.”





